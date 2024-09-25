Columbia County under Hurricane Warning: Northeast Florida under Tropical Storm Warning ahead of Helene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Helene strengthens, Columbia County has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning. The rest of Northeast Florida is now under a Tropical Storm Warning, while Southeast Georgia remains under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Watches and Warnings:

Tropical Storm Warning : Northeast coast of Florida north of the Flagler/Volusia line to the mouth of St. Mary’s River, and for the Upper Florida Keys.

Hurricane Warning : Columbia County, Anclote River to Mexico Beach (FL), Cabo Catoche to Tulum (Mexico).

Tropical Storm Watch: Southeast Georgia (north of St. Mary's River), South Carolina coast to South Santee River.

Discussion and Outlook:

Helene’s center is forecast to pass near the Yucatan Peninsula this morning and move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday. It is expected to reach major hurricane status before landfall on the Florida Big Bend coast by late Thursday.

Key Hazards Affecting Land:

Rainfall : Helene will produce 5 to 10 inches of rain across the Southeastern U.S., with isolated totals up to 15 inches. Significant flash flooding and river flooding are possible.

Storm Surge : Life-threatening surges are expected along the Florida coast. Water could rise:

Ochlockonee River to Chassahowitzka : 10-15 feet

Tampa Bay : 5-8 feet

Wind : Hurricane conditions are expected within Columbia County by Thursday night .

Tornadoes: A few tornadoes are possible in the Florida peninsula and southern Alabama tonight.

