Boy kidnapped from Melbourne found safe in Columbia County; 4 women arrested, police say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said it found a boy who had been kidnapped from Brevard County on Saturday.

Four women have also been arrested in connection to the six-year-old boy’s kidnapping, according to a news release from the Melbourne Police Department.

CCSO said it happened after a mom in Melbourne was found hurt in her home, with her son missing. Melbourne police said the mother told them that she was attacked by the women and threatened with a knife before they took her son.

Melbourne Police Department said the suspects are believed to be related to the child’s father, who lives in Alabama. They were traveling in an SUV with Alabama plates when they took the child, police said.

The boy was found after Columbia deputies stopped the car they were traveling in on Interstate 10.

“We are grateful that this child was recovered safely by our deputies,” Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a news release. “Established cooperative relationships with other agencies, along with tremendous effort by our deputies helped to ensure this child was not placed in further danger. This was an outstanding job by everyone involved.”

Deputies say the boy is safe and detectives with the Melbourne Police Department responded to Columbia County to continue their investigation and return the child to his mother.

