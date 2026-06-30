Woman arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City woman was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after allegedly threatening several people with a knife during a disturbance on NE Center Avenue, says the Lake City Police Department.

According to police, on Sunday around 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of NE Center Avenue after reports of a disturbance involving an armed person.

The initial investigation determined that there was a verbal altercation and the suspect, 28-year-old Princess Brown, allegedly armed herself with a large knife and threatened multiple people outside the residence.

Brown was taken into custody without incident. Police say no injuries were reported. She was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Brown was transported to the Columbia County Detention Facility.

Police remind the public that disputes involving weapons place everyone at risk and encourage people to leave the area and contact law enforcement when situations like this escalate.

The Lake City Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 or report information anonymously through the LCPD TIPS line at (386) 719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099.

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