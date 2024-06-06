Come out and support Jacksonville’s small and emerging businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is asking the public to join in on some shopping fun Thursday.

The Jacksonville Small and Emerging Business team will be holding its first-ever JSEB Marketplace at James Weldon Johnson Park at 11 a.m.

JSEB vendors will be on hand offering cleaning services, landscaping, hair products, and much more. The event will run until 2 p.m.

Stop by and learn more about how your small and emerging business can benefit.

