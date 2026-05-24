Commercial fire in Pine Forest area affects nearby home, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire at a commercial building in Jacksonville’s Pine Forest area also affected a nearby home Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

One resident was displaced and is receiving help from the Red Cross.

Firefighters responded to the scene and worked to get the fire under control while keeping it from spreading further.

JFRD said one resident had to leave their home because of the damage. No injuries were reported.

Officials have not said what started the fire.

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