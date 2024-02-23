‘Community event like no other:’ Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in St. Augustine to hold grappling tournament

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Gracie Jiu-Jitsu St. Augustine is excited to announce the 15th consecutive quarterly grappling tournament, the first of 2024.

The event is open to all competitors. As posted on the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu St. Augustine Facebook page, all styles, all ages, all skill levels are welcome.

The schedule is planned for kids on Saturday with teens and adults open to participate on Sunday.

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu St. Augustine is located at 1605 Old Moultrie Rd.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

For registration information and spectator tickets click here.

