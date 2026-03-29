Community members remember fourth-generation firefighter Colton Tibbetts 

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — The flickering glow of hundreds of candles illuminated Keystone Beach on Saturday night as dozens of friends and family, dressed in white, gathered to honor the life of Colton Tibbetts.

The candlelight vigil served as a tearful tribute to the fourth-generation firefighter and recently got promoted Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) engineer, whose life was cut short Wednesday morning in a single-car crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Tibbetts lost control of his vehicle before striking a sign and several trees.

“He was such a good person,” one friend shared through tears. “Tough as nails. He’s one of the last people you would ever expect this to happen to.”

“He came in shaking everyone’s hand I’m Colton Tibbetts, Tibbetts I’ve heard this name before,” said Jeff Feltman, a long time family friend, recalling the moment Tibbetts came into the fire station as a recruit.

For those in attendance, the night was defined by stories of a man was an all-American guy and dedicated most of his life participating in sports. Family friend Jeff Feltman described Tibbetts as an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and ride motorcycles—but above all, he was a devoted family man. As well as a big Alabama fan.

“I would always know when Colton came off the shift,” Feltman recalled. “He would give Brian a call, and they would talk... he would tell us about calls he’s been on and what he did that night.”

Feltman has worked with Tibbetts father for years. The bond was professional as well as personal, as Feltman’s son is also a firefighter. He noted that Tibbetts’ pride in his heritage was never more evident than earlier this year during his father’s retirement.

“I believe in the bottom of my heart that Colton was telling his dad with that smile, and his granddad and his uncle: ‘I got it from here, guys,’” Feltman said.

As the community grapples with the loss of a Tibbetts and a person who never hesitated to lend a hand, the Tibbetts family expressed their gratitude for the local support.

“On behalf of the Tibbetts family, it’s a tough time,” Feltman said. “But from talking to them, they want to thank everybody.”

Funeral services for Engineer Colton Tibbetts will be held Sunday at Community Christian Church in Keystone Heights at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.