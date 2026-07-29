Community spotlight: Signing Day offers rising seniors year-long internship

Much like national signing day for athletes, tonight 25 rising seniors in Duval County Public Schools will be matched with employers through a nonprofit called Genesys Works.

The workforce-development nonprofit works in underserved communities and partners with eight DCPS high schools and Goodwill Industries to provide paid, year-long corporate internships.

Signing Day celebrates the completion of an eight-week intensive summer training program, and marks the beginning of the students’ year-long internship.

“I know they’re going to be really really pumped to find out where they’re working so we’re excited about that,”, said Alexandra Rednick, Executive Director.

Genesys Works has developed partnerships with companies like Brooks Rehabilitation, Baptist Health, Mayo Clinic, Community First Credit Union, and more.

“Success is really focused on the student first and foremost. Are they graduating and have a plan? Are they going to college or into the workforce when they leave. We track them over time, so over the next six year post-graduation,” said Rednick.

After tonight’s Signing Day the cycle begins for next year with prospective employers. Applications for next year open in December.

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