Concertgoers frustrated after being locked out of Luke Combs’ performance due to invalid tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several people were left disappointed and frustrated on Friday evening when they found themselves locked out of EverBank Stadium, unable to catch Luke Combs’ highly anticipated performance.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The source of their sorrow? Invalid StubHub tickets.

Social media platforms were flooded with complaints from fans who had spent significant amounts of money on tickets, only to find themselves stranded outside the venue, unable to gain entry.

Many people spend hundreds of dollars on this concert to only be rejected while listening outside the stadium.

For some, the issues extended beyond the invalid tickets.

Ben Dallmann, a disgruntled fan, shared his experience.

“My issue was with the parking. I purchased a two-day parking pass, and only the first day was valid. I showed up today, and they wouldn’t accept the second day, so I had to pay at the lot when I got here,” explained Dallmann, shedding light on additional inconveniences faced by attendees.

Affected concertgoers are seeking recourse, with one concertgoer trying to get his money back from StubHub.

Action News Jax reached out to StubHub for clarification and comment, but is currently awaiting a response.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.