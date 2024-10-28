SPOTLIGHT: Georgia vs. Florida - Rivalry Renewed in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — Throw out the records and rankings. The Georgia-Florida football rivalry in Jacksonville can offer surprises and upsets. The annual game is one of the most prominent in college football, and it’s been held in Jacksonville since 1933. The experience begins with the opening of RV City on Tuesday. This ‘community’ embodies the camaraderie and tradition that has made this matchup one of the best in the nation.

Georgia (6-1, 4-1) enters the came coming off a 30-15 road win over the Texas Longhorns. Florida (4-3, 2-2) is unranked, but has won three of its last four games.

The 37th annual Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is scheduled through Halloween night, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm.

Amazing Grace Family Farms in Clay County is scheduled Fridays 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm.

Wednesday, October 30:

The Fixx - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Spooktacular - Tim Burton Costume Contest - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé - 8:45 pm - Friday Musicale

Thursday, October 31:

Mall-O-Ween Trick-or-Treating at The Avenues - 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm - The Avenues Mall

2024 Taste of the South Tailgate & Celebrate - 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works (E. Bay Street)

Friday, November 1:

Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon and Ceremony - Noon - East Club at EverBank Stadium

JU Dolphins vs. Florida Gators Baseball Game - 6:30 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

ASUN 2024 Cross Country Championships - Cecil Field

First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm - 1015 Museum Circle

Goose - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, November 2:

Riverside Arts Market First Saturday Brews/I Know It Trivia - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside (Under the Fuller Warren Bridge)

Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Georgia-Florida Welcome Center and Fan Fare - 10:00 am - 3:30 pm - Daily’s Place Flex Field

Georgia vs. Florida - 3:30 pm - EverBank Stadium

Goose - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Dance Theatre’s Annual Fall Repertory Concert - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, November 3:

Persimmon Festival - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - 6500 Utsey Road

Jax Symphony: Organ Chamber Concert - 3:00 pm - Jacoby Hall

Dear Evan Hansen (Touring) - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater







