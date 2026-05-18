Concerts in the Plaza returning to St. Augustine for 2026 summer season

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Plaza de la Constitución will once again host Concerts in the Plaza, the City of St. Augustine’s free summer concert series, beginning Thursday.
The event features 15 weeks of live music performances held every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through September 3.
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The lineup includes a mix of returning acts and new performers:
- May 28 — The Driftwoods
- June 4 — US Navy Band
- June 11 — The Palmetto Pickers
- June 18 — Big Papa Fish
- June 25 — JC Hatfield and Friends
- July 2 — Hendricks Band
- July 9 — Los Van Guardias
- July 16 — Ancient City Slickers
- July 23 — Thick & Thin String Band
- July 30 — Shayla Nelson
- August 6 — STR8UP
- August 13 — Dewey Via Band
- August 20 — Glory Tributes
- August 27 — The Groove Coalition
- September 3 — Zaza Flamenca
Parking discounts are available for registered St. Johns County residents through the city’s parking program.
Free shuttle service to the plaza is also available through the STAR Downtown Circulator.
Concerts may be canceled or postponed due to weather.
Updates will be posted on the city’s website and Facebook page if changes occur.
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