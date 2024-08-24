Convicted sex offender in Hilliard arrested again

Jacksonville, Fla. — Nicholes Scott Newman faces federal charges of distributing child sexual abuse materials.

According to the indictment filed in federal court on August 15, Newman exchanged online messages with an undercover detective posing as a 28-year-old mother with her 8-year-old daughter.

Newman introduced himself as a “42-year-old male, looking to breed.”

Investigators said he engaged in sexually explicit conversations regarding children and sent the undercover detective several videos showing child exploitation.

Newman is a convicted sex offender. He spent six years in prison after he was convicted in Pinellas County on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. He was released from prison in 2019. His most recent address, according to Florida’s sex offender registry, was on Tracer Trail in Hilliard.

Newman faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in federal prison.

