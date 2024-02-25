Local

Cooler weather with less wind for Sunday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff and Trevor Gibbs, Action News Jax

Beautiful with less wind for Sunday First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest forecast for the week ahead.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff and Trevor Gibbs, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking sunny skies and cool weather to close out the weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Saturday morning, Action News Jax’s First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking abundant sunshine this sunday, with highs into the mid-60s.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Temperatures before the sunrise range from the upper 30s in southeast Georgia to the low 50s along the Atlantic coast of northeast Florida.

Wind will be much lighter today compared to the last few days.

Clear skies and cold temperatures expected tonight, in the upper 30s away from the coast.

Some areas of frost are possible for inland SE GA and sheltered, typically cooler spots of northeast FL west of the St. Johns river.

A warming trend will occur through Wednesday when highs reach 80 with chances for rain returning for the latter part of the week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

TODAY: Sunny and nice. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 37

MONDAY: Sunny and nice. 37/72

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 47/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 54/80

THURSDAY: Isolated morning shower, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 55/70

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with light showers. 52/69

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light showers. 54/68

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!