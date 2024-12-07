Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants opens location in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is opening a second Jacksonville location in Mandarin.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This will be the chain’s 14th restaurant in Florida.

According to a news release, “the contemporary-American menu is infused with international flavors, and each dish on the menu is listed with a bin number, guiding guests to their selection’s perfect wine pairing.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The new location has a large indoor dining area that can accommodate 300 guests and a covered patio that seats 40 people. There’s also a private dining area that can seat 48 guests.

The restaurant opens Dec. 9.

It’s located at 10601 San Jose Blvd.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.