CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The running cost of copper theft along a Northeast Florida highway is $170,000. Action News Jax first told you last month about similar thefts leaving more than a dozen lights out on the Wonderwood Bridge. Clay County law enforcement told Action News Jax Tuesday they have four active investigations for related issues.

Since Action News Jax’s “lights out” reporting started at the Wonderwood Bridge, we’ve obtained several law enforcement incident reports showing thousands of dollars in reported damage and stolen wiring on several local roadways.

“Our region has seen a significant increase in theft of copper wire that’s not only on the Wonderwood Bridge, but that’s also on I-10, I-295, State Road 9B, I-95, and then the First Coast Expressway has also seen this theft of wire,” said Hampton Ray, who manages the lights on these roads for the Florida Department of Transportation.

Police reports lay out three incidents along the First Coast Expressway in the span of three months: one in August and two in October. The most recent was filed with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. It says FDOT “conducted a field inspection of light poles in the area where the lights were reported out” and “observed conduit holes open and an estimated 3000 feet of copper wires cut and pulled from the conduit.” For this incident, no cameras caught anyone in the act.

“They had some of their fiber optic cable be stolen via a similar route that these thieves are taking the copper wire. Fiber optic cable is a little different in terms of how it’s used and how we can replace it,” Ray said.

Ray says FDOT is actively working on getting those replaced and back in business. But ultimately, “we really need these thieves to stop,” he said.

Asked about long-term solutions, Ray said FDOT crews are getting creative.

“It’s caused our crews to think really creatively to get back and kind of outsmart these criminals. So we’re using foam in some cases. We’re spraying the wires with foam,” Ray said.

“We’re also using stickers on the actual pull boxes themselves. We’re trying to let the thieves know, hey, don’t cut this wire. It is aluminum. It’s not worth anything,” Ray said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office sent Action News Jax a statement that says in part: “All four investigations remain active, and our detectives are diligently pursuing all leads. Additionally, we have increased patrol presence in the area as part of our efforts to deter further incidents.”

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with information to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904- 264-6512.

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