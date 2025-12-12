Cosmic Baseball adds second game after quick sell out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Cosmic Baseball Takeover Tour is adding a second game at VyStar Ballpark after the first game sold out in hours.

The second game of glow-in-the-dark baseball between the Chili Peppers and the Glow Mojis will be on March 20. Fans will need to sign up for the Cosmic Lottery to purchase tickets. Make sure you select the Jacksonville location when you fill out your information.

Cosmic Baseball is played under black lights, with a glowing ball, glowing bats, glowing bases, and players wearing glowing uniforms.

You can find more information on Cosmic Baseball on the Chili Peppers’ website.

