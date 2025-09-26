Cosmic Baseball coming to Jacksonville in Spring 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Growing up, when the lights turned off, it usually meant the game was over; however, when the lights go out in Spring 2026, the game will begin. Coastal Plain League baseball team Tri-City Chili Peppers will be taking their Cosmic Baseball game to VyStar Ballpark, giving America’s pastime a glow-up.

The game will be played under black lights, with a glowing ball, glowing bats, glowing bases, and players wearing glowing uniforms.

Fans need to enter the ticket lottery in order to purchase tickets. Fans will be selected at random and will receive a designated time slot to purchase tickets. When you enter, make sure you select the Jacksonville location.

Some of the notable Chili Peppers alumni include former and current Major League Baseball players like Justin Verlander, Ryan Zimmerman, Mark Reynolds, Kevin Youkilis, Alec Bohm, Nicky Lopez, and Jake Cave.

You can find more information about Cosmic Baseball on the Tri-City Chili Peppers website.

