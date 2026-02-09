The cost of convenience: Why your favorite grocery apps might be costing more than you think

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many shoppers love the convenience of having groceries delivered, but that ease can come with hidden costs.

Prices for the same items can vary widely depending on the app, and some shoppers may never notice the markup.

Candy Lancaster said for her, the extra cost is worth the time saved.

“I’m paying for a convenience, so it doesn’t really matter,” she said.

Economist Don Wiggins, chairman of Heritage Capital Group, explained why some apps charge more.

“The delivery systems that have the highest markup are the ones that have outside vendors providing the app like Shipt or Instacart,” he said.

Wiggins said comparing prices is the key.

“It takes a little bit of work, but the answer is to do that comparison basket of goods. Go to an app, Instacart or Shipt, and come up with a basket of goods, and compare that bottom line,” he said.

Action News Jax put that advice to the test. Four items — potatoes, coffee, milk and bread — were added to Instacart, then compared to in-store prices at Publix. Walking the aisles instead, saved about a dollar per item.

Comparisons across multiple apps revealed surprising gaps. At Aldi, totals stayed around $15 whether using DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Instacart. But at Winn-Dixie or Publix, that same small bag jumped to $32 or even $36 depending on the app.

Wiggins said each platform is essentially a “store within a store,” with its own markup.

“If you’ve got one store that uses two different apps, it’s impossible because you have different people running the apps — outside vendors — and they’re just not going to have the same price,” he said.

Shopper Paris Lee experienced another downside.

“I did order one time, like long time ago, and they brought me back spoiled food,” she said.

Still, Lancaster said the extra cost is small compared to the convenience.

“My mother just had a stroke and I’ve been having to take care of her, my husband as well. So for us, the apps would’ve been an easier option, had I not already been coming this way, to Publix,” she said.

Wiggins recommended doing a quick price check every few months to see what you’re really paying for.

“That way, you can decide how much you’re paying for convenience, and is it worth it to you?” he said.

Action News Jax found that ordering through Walmart’s own apps, like Walmart Spark or Walmart+ Delivery, usually costs less than using third-party apps like Instacart or DoorDash, thanks to lower delivery fees and perks like free delivery without a middleman taking a cut.

