Local

Countywide student voter registration Drive competition

By Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV
Early voting has begun While Election Day is Nov. 8, voting for the men and women who will served in the Congress has already begun in many states. (Daniel Sofer / hermosawave.net/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, January 21:

Florida State College at Jacksonville South Campus

Monday, January 26:

North Florida Educational Institute

Tuesday, January 27:

Darnell-Cookman School of Medical Art

Monday, February 2:

Jean Ribault High School

First Coast High School

Tuesday, February 3:

A. Philip Randolph High School

Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology

Wednesday, February 4:

Baldwin High School

River City Science Academy

Thursday, February 5

Terry Parker High School

Riverside High School

Friday, February 6:

Bishop Kenny High School

Monday, February 9:

Andrew Jackson High School

Pace Center for Girls Jacksonville

Tuesday, February 10:

Duncan U. Fletcher High School

The Providence School

Wednesday, February 11:

Mandarin High School

Bridge to Success Academy High School

Thursday, February 12:

Westside High School

Tuesday, February 17:

Stanton College Preparatory School

Wednesday, February 18:

Paxon School for Advanced Studies

William M. Raines High School

Thursday, February 19:

Englewood High School

Friday, February 20:

Samuel Wolfson School for Advanced Studies

Tuesday, February 24:

Atlantic Coast High School

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

Thursday, February 26:

Sandalwood High School

Friday, March 20:

The Bolles School

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Michelle Thibodeau

Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV

Michelle Thibodeau is WOKV's Afternoon Anchor.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News