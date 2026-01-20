Countywide student voter registration Drive competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, January 21:
Florida State College at Jacksonville South Campus
Monday, January 26:
North Florida Educational Institute
Tuesday, January 27:
Darnell-Cookman School of Medical Art
Monday, February 2:
Jean Ribault High School
First Coast High School
Tuesday, February 3:
A. Philip Randolph High School
Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology
Wednesday, February 4:
Baldwin High School
River City Science Academy
Thursday, February 5
Terry Parker High School
Riverside High School
Friday, February 6:
Bishop Kenny High School
Monday, February 9:
Andrew Jackson High School
Pace Center for Girls Jacksonville
Tuesday, February 10:
Duncan U. Fletcher High School
The Providence School
Wednesday, February 11:
Mandarin High School
Bridge to Success Academy High School
Thursday, February 12:
Westside High School
Tuesday, February 17:
Stanton College Preparatory School
Wednesday, February 18:
Paxon School for Advanced Studies
William M. Raines High School
Thursday, February 19:
Englewood High School
Friday, February 20:
Samuel Wolfson School for Advanced Studies
Tuesday, February 24:
Atlantic Coast High School
Douglas Anderson School of the Arts
Thursday, February 26:
Sandalwood High School
Friday, March 20:
The Bolles School
