Crescent City Champion Cup to feature 120+ MPH drag boat racing

The Southern Outlaw Dragboat Association (SODA) is coming to town with the ‘quickest outboard powered drag boats in the U.S.”

Featuring race class boats running the 800-foot courses in less than seven seconds at speeds over 120 MPH, the event will be heading to Crescent City on May 25 and 26.

More than fifty outboard drag racing teams are expected to complete.

The event will be held at Margary Nelson Sunrise Park. Admission is free for all spectators.

The races will include food and drink vendors and merchandise tents.

Those attending will get an up-close look at the boats and race teams and a chance to even speak with the drivers.

SODA hosts race events all throughout the Southeastern United States with the final race of the year taking place in Jasper, Tennessee for the Outboard Nationals. SODA said the upcoming race in Crescent City will be the second stop of the year on the season.

