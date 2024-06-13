Crews working to contain 150 acre Putnam County wildfire

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A wildfire in Putnam County has now grown to 150 acres in size.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Putnam County Fire Rescue said winds have picked up and crews are working with the Florida Forest Service to contain it.

“Units are on scene with a confirmed wildfire at the end of Hoover Road near Pine Tree Drive,” officials said. “There is currently no threat to any structures.”

Florida Forest Service has three dozers and two brush trucks working the fire that began as a “spot over” from the “Roberts Ranch Fire” last night.

There are no road closures, no homes threatened, and no evacuations at this time. However, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office did warn of smoke near North Palm Shores into areas of County Road 315 and State Road 20.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 150-acre fire The Florida Forest Service is working to contain and put out a wildfire in Putnam County. (Florida Forest Service)

The Florida Forest Service will provide updates when available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.