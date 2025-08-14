‘At a crossroad’: Lake City Humane Society to lose contracted funding from Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Humane Society (LCHS) says it will not receive county funding following the end of its contract at the end of September.

The decision by the county was prompted by the humane society’s new mission: to maintain the no-kill status it recently achieved for the first time ever.

In 2024, LCHS received $375,750 to provide services for the county. Now, it’s set to be $0.

The shelter was contracted to provide kennel space for Columbia County, which does not have its own, in the event it receives animal control public service calls and must remove an animal. LCHS’s leadership has decided it can no longer follow the current contract rules.

“Here we are at a crossroad, facing the loss of funds so desperately needed to continue our mission,’ said Chris Batten, representing LCHS at the Board of County Commissioners meeting. ”And the main reason: we refuse to select 10 dogs every week to kill, which in turn would free up kennels for more dogs to be brought in from the county.”

Around three months ago, the board of LCHS decided it would no longer euthanize healthy animals to make room for county pickups. That’s a problem when they reach full capacity.

“If we have to go out and answer calls, public safety calls, and we have to pick up the animals, what do we do with them? Where do we put them?” said one county official. ”That forces us into a situation where we may not be able to remove the problem, to leave the problem in the field.

Instead, the county plans to use funding to build a few dozen kennels that it can run independently.

The shelter clarified that it will stay open even without the funding. LCHS posted the following message to its supporters on social media:

“I want to personally thank you for your support and standing with our decision to be a no kill and helping to make The Lake City Humane Society a place for “Second Chances” and changing the lives of these innocent animals who are so deserving of a life of love that knows no boundaries."

