CSX announces upcoming Nassau County railroad crossing closures

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — CSX Railroad will close several railroad crossings in Nassau County for maintenance starting Monday, Nov. 17 to enhance rail safety and maintain infrastructure, the county announced Thursday in a Facebook post.

The closures are part of a scheduled maintenance effort by CSX Railroad, with Southern Commercial Development as the contractor, the post states. Residents can access a fully interactive Google map provided by CSX to view real-time updates on each impacted crossing.

Click here to view map

While the exact duration of the closures is uncertain, CSX said that adjustments to the schedule may occur due to progress, weather, or unforeseen factors. The interactive map allows residents to click on any icon for the latest information, making it the most convenient way to stay informed and plan travel accordingly.

Local authorities, including law enforcement, emergency services, and the Nassau County School District, are working closely with CSX and Southern Commercial Development to minimize disruptions, the county said.

Efforts are being made to maintain safe traffic flow, ensure access for emergency services, and keep school bus routes operating smoothly, the county said.

