Cumberland Island National Seashore extends public feedback period on proposed land exchanges

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Cumberland Island National Seashore has extended the public feedback period on four proposed land exchanges within the park’s legislative boundary. The initial civic engagement period will now continue until Sunday, October 20.

The National Park Service (NPS) seeks to exchange property with private landowners to relocate private interests to less impactful areas on the island. The proposed land exchanges aim to better align with visitor needs while minimizing disruption to the natural environment.

During this period, the park held a virtual public meeting, and a PDF of the presentation along with a closed-caption video has been posted to the Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website for those who could not attend. A Frequently Asked Questions document is also being compiled and will be available on the PEPC page soon.

The public is encouraged to review the materials and submit comments electronically on the PEPC website or by mail to the park’s office in St. Marys, Georgia. The NPS appreciates all feedback and looks forward to further engagement in future periods.

Comments must be submitted by October 20, to be considered in this initial phase.

For more information, visit the PEPC website at parkplanning.nps.gov/cuis_land_exchange.

