Cumberland Island trails and campgrounds reopen after Hurricane Helene

Cumberland Island, Ga. — Nature lovers can once again enjoy Cumberland Island.

Backcountry camping at Hickory Hill, Yankee Paradise, and Brickhill Bluff reopened on Nov. 8, as well as all the trails above Stafford Beach.

The trails and campgrounds were closed after Hurricane Helene. However, the staff at the national park has cleared the blocked trails and fixed any safety issues.

The ferries are now running on the fall schedule. They leave at 9 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. and return at 4:45 p.m.

Cumberland Island is the largest barrier island off the coast of Georgia. The seashore is accessible by pedestrian-only passenger ferry from St. Marys.

