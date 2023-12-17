Damage and crashes reported in Jacksonville, Northeast Florida due to weather

Damage and crashes Sunday morning have been attributed to the weather as the First Alert Weather Day continues through the day.
A tree fell in the Moncrief area and damaged a home. The tree went through the roof and into a bedroom, but no one was injured.
Here is what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we can expect:
MORNING/AFTERNOON: The focus is shifting to isolated tornadoes and strong winds through sunrise Sunday, possibly as late as 8 a.m. or so, but rain and severe storm threat will quickly diminish thereafter. A few scattered, quick-hitting showers into the early afternoon will not significantly add to rainfall totals.
Lem Turner/I-95 jackknifed semi as very heavy rain bands/gusty winds move northward across Duval Co. @actionnewsjax @wokvnews #FirstAlertWx pic.twitter.com/2ViNFP3WOH— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) December 17, 2023
Car spun into ditch, crews helping driver I-95 north of airport. @JAXairport @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/bR4d6aiTSg— Marithza Ross (@RossFirstAlert) December 17, 2023
#firstalertwx tree onto & into home - Moncrief, Duval Co. - no injuries @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews e up pic.twitter.com/eHGZecsTya— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) December 17, 2023