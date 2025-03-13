Dangerous week for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office with multiple officer-involved shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been a dangerous week for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as three officer-involved shootings have occurred within the last three days. The shootings began on Monday on I-95, followed by another incident this morning near Trout River Boulevard and Ribault Avenue, and a third on Tuesday night on Moose Road.

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters addressed the recent events, explaining that his officers were simply doing their duty. Sheriff Waters said, “If he is willing to fire at a police officer, he is willing to fire at anyone.” This statement followed a deadly shootout Wednesday,, marking the second police shooting in one day and the third in just three days.

Sheriff Waters added, “He was doing what he is expected to do by the citizens of this community. He shouldn’t be shot for that.”

JSO investigators revealed that early this morning, an officer pulled over a man wearing a bulletproof vest near Trout River Boulevard. The suspect got out of his vehicle and opened fire on the officer, injuring the officer in the foot. The officer returned fire, ultimately killing the suspect.

Chief Alan Parker expressed confusion and frustration, stating, “This should never have happened. It’s a traffic stop. Why he shot at the officer makes no sense.”

Earlier Tuesday, six JSO officers were involved in a shootout with a woman in North Jacksonville. Authorities said the woman was suicidal, but when officers attempted to intervene, she opened fire on them. The woman was taken to the hospital, while the officers involved are reported to be unharmed.

The string of incidents began Monday when an off-duty JSO officer fired at a 70-year-old truck driver on I-95. That officer is now under investigation. JSO leaders expressed shock at the number of shootings that have occurred in such a short time frame.

Chief Alan Parker remarked, “It’s been a rough couple of days for us. Luckily, the officers are okay. Your officers are okay.”

Local residents expressed relief that the officers involved were not seriously injured.

Lindsey Proopper, a local, said, “You hope things like that don’t happen.”

Rosalyn Edwards added, “This is what they do to keep us safe, so I’m grateful for it.”

A local man shared his thoughts, saying, “To see one of them get hurt is awful.”

As of now, all three officer-involved shootings remain under investigation. Fortunately, no officers have suffered fatal injuries. according to JSO’s website, there were eight officer involved shootings last year. This marks the fourth officer-involved shooting for JSO this year.

