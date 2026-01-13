Daytona International Speedway gearing up for another year of excitement

Daytona International Speedway is getting ready for another year of exciting racing and fun events.

“We’re ready to rock and roll down here at the world center for racing,” says Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher while speaking to Jacksonville’s Morning News. “The track looks beautiful, and I tell you what, if the NASCAR cup series haulers [...] rolled in today, I think we could probably pull a race off tomorrow. We are that ready and excited for the 68th running of the Daytona 500, which is just around the corner, 34 days away on February 15th.”

The speedway is making preparations for the upcoming Rolex 24 happening later this month. The race will feature 60 cars racing for 24 hours. “It is racing from sunup to sunset, throughout the night as well. I’m talking Lamborghini, Porsche, Ferrari, BMW,” says Kelleher. “We’re going to have some NASCAR stars out there competing, as well as IndyCar champions, some retired F1 drivers. I mean, this is North America’s prestigious and grueling endurance race. In addition to the two and a half mile tri-oval, we have a 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course.”

You can hear more on upcoming events, including the America 250 Duel at Daytona, in Kelleher’s full interview on Jacksonville’s Morning News.

Tickets for the Daytona 500 and the Rolex 24 are on sale now at the Daytona International Speedway website.

