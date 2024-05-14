DCPS announces arrest of Mandarin Middle School school police officer, termination of security guard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A DCPS school police officer has been arrested and a security guard was terminated at Mandarin Middle School earlier today.

Principal Julie Humphreys addressed developments regarding two staff members in an official statement released to Mandarin Middle School families involving two staff members, Officer Curtis Omarr Williams and security guard Nathan David Behar.

Regarding the first incident, Principal Humphreys announced that Williams had been reportedly arrested on a battery charge, touching or striking, with no injury. The alleged incident occurred within the school premises on November 15th, involving an adult victim. Williams was promptly removed from the school following the incident.

After a thorough investigation, Duval County School Police obtained approval from the State Attorney’s Office for his arrest, which took place off-campus.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Williams is currently in custody.

In a separate incident, security guard Behar is facing termination proceedings due to allegations of making inappropriate statements of a sexual nature directed toward middle school students. Principal Humphreys revealed that an investigation started on May 3rd following a report from a concerned parent. The allegations were immediately reported to the Department of Children and Families for further action.

Expressing disappointment at the turn of events, Principal Humphreys stated: “While this is all disappointing news, I hope this assures you that we have high standards for employee conduct and will take appropriate action to ensure that we are providing students and families with a safe and appropriate learning environment.”

Officer Curtis O. Williams, hired in September 2022 as a School Safety Officer, had been assigned to Mandarin Middle School at the time of the incident. However, details of his previous assignments remain undisclosed pending the release of a redacted arrest report.

Similarly, Nathan D. Behar, who joined the staff on March 28, 2024, had been exclusively serving at Mandarin Middle School.

Action News Jax has sought to obtain arrest reports and mugshots of both individuals to provide further clarity on the situation.

As this story develops, updates will be provided as additional details emerge.

