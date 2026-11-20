JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Can you keep a gun in your car in a public school parking lot? The Duval County Public Schools board looked at that question again Thursday morning, and it put off a decision until Dec. 15.

The Policy Handbook Review Committee weighed the balance between Second Amendment rights, Florida law and school safety. Both sides were addressed calmly inside the DCPS auditorium, which has been the scene of spirited debate before.

Florida law generally bans firearms on school property, with limited exceptions. It allows guns to be stored in vehicles unless a school district prohibits it, and Duval County currently does. A reversal would follow dropped charges against Baldwin Middle-Senior High principal Michael Smith for having a gun in his vehicle on campus.

Board member Tony Ricardo, District 1, took a pro-Second Amendment approach. “We’re having a problem here because we’re denying a basic constitutionally protected right from our employees,” he said.

District 4 board member Rhodesia Butler leaned the other way. “I’m gonna lean towards not having guns on campus, I mean it’s just not appropriate for me and for my community and not just sporting events on campus,” she said.

Board member Melody Boldouc was split, given her past need for self-defense. “I as a young teacher who was stalked by an administrator, and I at a time was not comfortable with the use of a firearm,” she said. She added that she is now trained to use one.

Some board members said unloaded weapons in a car would delay help in an emergency. Others questioned whether weapon-detecting dogs that sense guns in cars could tell if the guns are secured.

The vote was originally expected earlier this month. It was delayed until January after the regular board meeting erupted when a January 6th rioter defended Ricardo, who allegedly shared an anti-Muslim Facebook post.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.