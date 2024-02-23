DCPS clarifies permission slip policy after Black History Month assembly's postponement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Black History Month assembly at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts scheduled for Friday morning was postponed over apparent confusion surrounding whether the event required permission slips.

An email tip sent to Action News Jax raised concerns about the assembly, which appeared to have been canceled at the last minute by school leadership.

The source indicated they believed, “it’s because we did not send permission slips home first for students to opt in/out”.

After contacting the district, we were told the issue had been resolved and the assembly had been rescheduled for next week.

“The event has been rescheduled for next week, and no permission slips will be required to attend. We clarified with the school that events such as this, which focus on standards-related content, do not require permission slips,” said a DCPS spokesperson in an emailed statement.

This is the third time there’s been confusion over permission slips lately.

Earlier this week Action News Jax reported DCPS had adopted a new policy requiring permission slips for, “all school-sponsored events including... birthday parties, holiday celebrations...and musical events.”

Last week, Miami-Dade schools found itself in the crosshairs of the Governor and Department of Education after a permission slip was sent home to parents for students to, “participate and listen to a book written by an African American”.

“African American history is required instruction. Black History Month is required instruction. There’s no permission slip required for required instruction,” said Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz in a press conference last week.

It’s unclear why the commissioner’s words didn’t prevent the permission slip concerns at Darnell-Cookman Friday morning.

As far as the Miami incident goes, Diaz characterized it as political theater.

“Politicizing something and then trying to create a narrative that this somehow has something to do with having to have permission to teach African American History or celebrate Black History Month. It’s absurd,” said Diaz.

