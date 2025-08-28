DCPS to consider creating new committee reviewing objections to books in schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board wants to create a new committee to review challenges to books on school shelves, but some parents worry it will lead to more book bans around the district and less power for them to share their concerns.

One of those parents is Katie Hathaway, who’s now a mom to her family’s fifth generation of Fletcher High School students. Her past with the school district runs deep, but it’s the future she’s worried about.

“They’re changing the rules and now pushing a policy that allows them to appoint members that potentially align with their own personal beliefs. So that’s a concern to me,” Hathaway said.

The policy Hathaway referenced would change who handles complaints made against books on Duval County school shelves by creating a “Material Review Committee.” The policy says each school board member would pick one person to serve on the committee, either a parent or community member who lives in the board member’s district.

The policy cuts out the previous requirement for at least one librarian, one teacher, and one parent of a student to serve on the committee. It also does not include language in Florida law that says committees reviewing book challenges in school districts “must include parents of students who will have access to such materials.”

School board member Melody Bolduc tells Action News Jax the new committee wouldn’t operate outside of state law.

“I don’t want to be, as a board member and as a constitutional officer, doing anything that’s in violation of the law of the state of Florida,” said Bolduc, who represents District seven.

Bolduc tells Action News Jax that, since she was elected by members of the community, whoever she would choose to serve on the community would represent them, rather than herself. She doesn’t speak for the school board, but said she believes the new committee would give parents the voice they want.

“I think each board member is going to do their best to choose someone who reflects their community,” said Bolduc.

Action News Jax told you back in April when the school board last voted to ban a book, after its book review committee had unanimously recommended keeping it on school shelves.

The new committee would also only have the power to recommend removing or keeping books that receive challenges, rather than have the ability to restrict access themselves.

The school board is expected to vote on whether or not to create this new committee during its meeting scheduled for next Tuesday.

