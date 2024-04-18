Douglas Anderson teacher re-assigned, accused of ‘exposure of sexual organs’ in Orange County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher has been removed from the school. Chris Allen-Black was arrested in February out of Orange County and is facing a misdemeanor charge for exposing himself at a Disney resort.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Chris Allen-Black is listed as a math teacher on the school’s website, but he’s now in trouble with the law.

This Orange County arrest report reveals Allen-Black was arrested on February 24th when three victims reported he was exposing himself at Walt Disney’s Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista.

The report said the victims saw him ‘standing in front of the window, naked,’ and touching himself on one of the top floors of the hotel overlooking the pool.

One victim said ‘she felt uncomfortable,’ and another was a school teacher who said ‘she felt unsafe for any families or children that may be visiting Walt Disney World with their families.’

“It’s very frustrating,” Attorney Chris Moser said. “And it just makes me wonder, like, how deep does this go?”

Attorney Chris Moser represents five former students who attended Douglas Anderson. This isn’t the first time a teacher has been arrested. Jeffrey Clayton and Corey Thayer had been removed from the classroom for misconduct towards students.

RELATED: Victim interview details former Douglas Anderson teacher’s alleged inappropriate touching

“The fact that another teacher reported it because children are nearby is just ironic and sad, and frustrating,” Moser said. “I don’t really think we’ve made the progress that we should have made.”

Douglas Anderson’s principal sent an email to student’s families who had Allen-Black as a teacher. It says in part, “Unfortunately I am writing to share with you very disappointing news regarding one of your children’s teachers.”

It adds on to says the school has reassigned him to “duties without student contact” while the district’s office of professional standards investigates.

RELATED: Questions surround Douglas Anderson teacher removal, DCPS responds to concerns

Moser said after talking with several students, she learned only students from his current class received the principal’s notification.

“I thought that we were kind of past cleaning house,” Moser said. “I don’t know why they don’t think that that the best practice is just to send an email to everybody.”

I tried calling Allen-Black, but he did not answer the phone.

Action News Jax has reached out to the district asking about how long they’ve known about this and whether Allen-Black was on campus working this entire time. We are waiting to hear back.

His next court date is set for May.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.