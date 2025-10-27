DCPS to host “Career Academy Showcase” this Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Public Schools is inviting the public to the Second Annual Career Academy Showcase on Saturday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Adam W. Herbert University Center.

DCPS says families can explore the 67 career academies DCPS offers, including cybersecurity, aviation, and culinary arts programs, as well as perform hands-on demonstrations that “bring classroom learning to life.”

Families can meet with students and educators who are involved in the programs and learn how each academy prepares students with real-world skills and certifications before graduating.

The event is free to the public, and no registration is required.

