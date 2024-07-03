DCPS working to make changes, approves $1.45M settlement in sexual abuse claims against DA teachers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After more than three hours, Duval County School Board members voted to pay to settle three legal complaints -- totaling nearly $1.5 million they’re expected to pay out.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“I think it’s retribution for how the district completely mishandled this over decades,” former Douglas Anderson student Shyla Jenkins said.

This all stemmed from the fallout of the criminal case involving Jeffrey Clayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He was a teacher at the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and was charged and sentenced for sexually harassing a student.

Not only was there a criminal case, but there were more lawsuits.

On Tuesday night, July 7, the board members voted to settle the three legal complaints involving students.

Jenkins says this settlement is a step in the right direction, but the school board still has a long way to go.

“Transparency still isn’t there for parents,” Jenkins said. “They shouldn’t have to listen to the nightly news to get what’s going on in their child’s classroom.”

READ: New DCPS superintendent focuses on community during swearing in ceremony

The agenda item said, “The respective settlement amounts were reached in good faith by representatives of the plaintiffs and defendants at a mediation.”

It goes on to say the plan, moving forward, will be to recruit and retain highly effective educators.

Early in the board meeting, the new superintendent referenced how student safety is the number one priority.

“We have to turn a page, but we cannot forget the history that transpired,” Dr. Christopher Bernier, DCPS Superintendent said. “We have to move forward in a way that is very clear to our community and to our employees that behaving professionally and ethically is non-negotiable.”

Dr. Bernier also said anyone who violates the new standard of ethics will suffer the consequences.

DCPS said the settlement will come from next year’s school budget.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.