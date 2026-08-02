Deadline to request mail-in ballots approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland announced that sample ballots for the Primary Election and the Special First Consolidated Government Election are being sent to 619,429 registered voters.

The office said 516,908 sample ballots were mailed Monday, while another 102,521 were emailed Monday night to voters who requested that delivery method.

Early voting for the Primary Election will run from Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 16, at 24 sites across the county. Polling hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

A full list of early voting locations is available here.

Voters who want a vote-by-mail ballot sent to them for the Primary Election and the Special First Consolidated Government Election must request one by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.

For more information, voters can visit duvalelections.gov or call the Duval County Elections Office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

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