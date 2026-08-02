Ohio Rep. Kaptur treated for non-life threatening injuries after a car accident in Toledo

WASHINGTON — Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after a car accident in Toledo on Sunday morning, her office said Sunday.

Kaptur, 80, was a passenger in a vehicle headed to a church service “when the car she was traveling in was struck,” the statement from her office said. The statement said she is “active, alert” and “looks forward to returning to a full schedule soon.”

The House is on its summer recess so she was not expected in Washington this week.

Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in House history, is in a rematch for her closely watched seat against former state Rep. Derek Merrin. In 2024, she won by just more than the 0.5% margin that would have triggered an automatic recount, with a libertarian candidate snagging about 4% of the vote.

Her office said first responders from the Toledo police and fire departments arrived promptly on the scene and had “medical professionals helping to take care of those involved in the crash.” The statement said “we look forward to any additional information from Toledo Police as they investigate the accident.”

The Toledo Police Department’s traffic division did not immediately respond to an AP query.

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Smyth reported from Columbus, Ohio.

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