Deadly crash closes all NB lanes on I-295 at Commonwealth Ave; semi falls on railroad tracks below

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 at Commonwealth Avenue are closed due to a deadly crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said on its traffic page that cars are being rerouted off I-295 onto Commonwealth.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the semi went off the overpass and onto railroad tracks below.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, JFRD said.

JFRD said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

