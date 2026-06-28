Deadly shooting in Durkeeville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead, another critically hurt, following a shooting in the Durkeeville area.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a large group of people was hanging out near West 11th Street and Fairfax Street when someone began shooting.

Two men were hit. One man was pronounced dead on scene, and the second victim was taken to UF Health with life-threatening injuries. The victims are between 20 and 30 years old.

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Detectives said the group scattered after the shootings, and so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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