Defense, special teams star in Jaguars 26-21 win in San Francisco

By Rich Jones
Jaguars defense dominates San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Devin Lloyd #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars intercepts a pass intended for Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Jacksonville, FL — The Jacksonville Jaguars improved to 3-1 after beating the San Francisco 49ers on the road, 26-21.

The Jaguars defense dominated with four turnovers. After four games the Jags defense has 13 turnovers and 72 total points allowed.

“Right now, it’s coming in bunches, which is awesome,” Head Coach Liam Coen said.

The Jaguars forced just 9 turnovers last season. They entered Sunday leading the NFL in takeaways.

Parker Washington returned a third-quarter punt 87 yards. Travis Etienne rushed for 124 yards and a score, as Jacksonville is tied for the AFC South lead with Indianapolis.

