Defense, special teams star in Jaguars 26-21 win in San Francisco

Jacksonville, FL — The Jacksonville Jaguars improved to 3-1 after beating the San Francisco 49ers on the road, 26-21.

The Jaguars defense dominated with four turnovers. After four games the Jags defense has 13 turnovers and 72 total points allowed.

“Right now, it’s coming in bunches, which is awesome,” Head Coach Liam Coen said.

The Jaguars forced just 9 turnovers last season. They entered Sunday leading the NFL in takeaways.

Parker Washington returned a third-quarter punt 87 yards. Travis Etienne rushed for 124 yards and a score, as Jacksonville is tied for the AFC South lead with Indianapolis.

Coen is really good. I’ve been telling for more than a month it’s different. You can feel it. It’s deeper than the scoreboard but that part has looked good too so far. https://t.co/IXT8fwUfjM — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 29, 2025

We edited the swearing out. I debated whether we should but the transcript according to @DanHicken and @AliviaASJax :



Coen: keep my name out of your mouth . Keep my name out of your f$&king mouth



Saleh: I will f&$k your world up you don’t want to f&$k with me I will fucking… https://t.co/lWs0mEq7zj — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 29, 2025

Parker Washington return was huge. While the offense struggles a bit, Jags are getting complimentary football from defense and special teams. https://t.co/AtzF26VV8m — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 29, 2025

I wasn’t surprised by the end of game from Coen. He wasn’t happy that storyline last week. He’s happy about a win though. @ActionSportsJax pic.twitter.com/JUczM2L8Id — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 29, 2025

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group