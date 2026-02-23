DeLeon Shore Park to close during improvement project

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County says DeLeon Shores Park will be closed completely during its $1.9 million improvement project. The park will be closed starting on March 1 and is expected to reopen in November.

The county says the improvement project will include:

Upgrades to the dog park

Completely revamped skate park

Three new pickleball courts with lighting

Upgrades to the multipurpose field

Walking path around the field

New restroom building

Two new pavilions, large and small

The park currently has a playground, skate park, tennis court, two basketball courts, a pavilion, a grass multipurpose field, and a dog park.

“This project is going to completely transform DeLeon Shores Park into a more vibrant and welcoming space for our community,” said St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Project Manager Tim Connor. “We’re delivering amenities that residents have asked for, including new pickleball courts, a completely redesigned skate park, upgraded athletic field, pavilions, and modern restroom facilities. When this project is complete, the park will not only serve today’s families and athletes, but will continue to support recreation, connection, and community pride for many years to come.”

Back in December, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners approved the improvement project for the park on Dolphin Blvd.

“This was a community-driven initiative,” said Ryan Kane, Director of the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department at the time of the approval. “Staff worked hard with residents of the area to come up with the design of the new amenities. It’s great to see the Board of County Commissioners approve funding to enhance a highly used park with aging infrastructure.”

You can find more information on the project on the St. Johns County website.

