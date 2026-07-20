IN DEPTH: Chase Robinson on How Anonymous Tips Help Solve Cold Cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After another violent weekend in Northeast Florida, First Coast Crime Stoppers is reminding people that even the smallest piece of information could help solve a case.

Executive Director Chase Robinson joined In Depth with Kristine Bellino to talk about the recent shootings in Jacksonville, how Crime Stoppers works with law enforcement, and why anonymous tips continue to play a major role in solving crimes.

When shootings happen and investigators don’t have a suspect, Robinson said Crime Stoppers steps in to help collect information from the public.

“Our job is to provide as much community information to detectives as possible,” he said.

That can include anything from descriptions of people or vehicles to details about where someone was before or after a crime. Robinson said detectives are looking for anything that helps point them in the right direction.

Because many violent crimes happen overnight, Robinson said Crime Stoppers is never really off the clock. Tips are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by staff in Jacksonville and a call center in Southeast Texas, so information can get to detectives within minutes.

Recent shootings

Robinson also talked about several shootings that happened over the weekend, including one involving a 12-year-old and another in which a victim survived after being shot multiple times.

READ: 12-year-old boy shot at Clanzel Brown Park

With suspects still on the run, he said investigators need the public’s help now more than ever.

Even details that may seem unimportant, like hearing gunshots, seeing someone leave the area, noticing a suspicious vehicle or knowing why people were gathered somewhere can help detectives build a case.

Don’t ignore what you see online

Robinson said social media has become one of the biggest tools in modern investigations.

People sometimes post photos with guns, go live after a crime or even talk about what happened online. He encouraged anyone who sees suspicious posts to take screenshots or screen recordings and send them to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

He said those posts can help investigators identify suspects, trace firearms and even connect them to unsolved crimes.

Stolen guns should always be reported

The interview also touched on responsible gun ownership.

Robinson said anyone who has a firearm stolen should report it, even if they’re worried about how the weapon was obtained or registered. Reporting it can help keep the gun from being used in another crime and protect the owner if investigators later recover it.

Last fiscal year alone, First Coast Crime Stoppers helped recover more than 70 firearms. Many had been stolen, used in crimes or had their serial numbers removed.

A cold case solved nearly 40 years later

One of the biggest success stories Robinson shared was the recent arrest in the 1980s killing of Missy Taylor Ellison.

The case had gone unsolved for 39 years.

Robinson said the arrest came after Crime Stoppers partnered with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Project Cold Case and local media to launch a digital cold case press conference series.

Instead of a short news story, the presentations bring together detectives, family members and case evidence into one detailed video. They include maps, satellite images and case details that may not have received much attention when the crime first happened.

In Ellison’s case, Robinson said details such as the fireplace log used as the murder weapon and the fact that her 13-month-old daughter had been moved onto the couch helped paint a clearer picture of what happened.

He also believes hearing directly from Ellison’s daughter and sister made a difference.

“They had about 25 minutes to tell their story,” Robinson said, explaining that hearing from the family can motivate someone who knows something to finally come forward.

The digital press conference was released in January. Months later, someone living in Clay County came forward with information that eventually led to an arrest.

Robinson noted that an arrest is only the beginning of the legal process and stressed that every person is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Why these press conferences work

Robinson said traditional news coverage often tells a story in pieces over weeks, months or even years.

Crime Stoppers’ digital press conferences put everything in one place, making it easier for viewers to understand the full case. Sometimes, seeing all the information together is enough to trigger someone’s memory and generate a new lead.

The organization currently hosts one digital cold case press conference every quarter and plans to continue expanding the program.

Ways the community can help

Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit, so Robinson said community support goes beyond submitting tips.

People can donate, sponsor events, volunteer at community outreach programs, school events and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office town halls, or simply tell others about Crime Stoppers and how anonymous reporting works.

The organization also hosts several fundraisers throughout the year, including its 22nd annual golf tournament at Marsh Landing on October 19. Robinson said last year’s tournament sold out, and every dollar raised stays in the local community.

Among the best in the world

Robinson also shared that First Coast Crime Stoppers continues to rank among the top-performing Crime Stoppers organizations worldwide.

The organization recently ranked No. 2 in the world and continues to compete for the top spot in Florida.

For Robinson, the message is simple: You never know what piece of information could make the difference.

Whether it’s a recent shooting, a suspicious social media post or a decades-old cold case, he said one anonymous tip could be exactly what investigators need.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through First Coast Crime Stoppers’ website or by calling **TIPS or 1-866-845-TIPS.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

[ Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group