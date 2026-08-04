IN DEPTH: Could the U.S. military sustain a prolonged war with Iran?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Could the U.S. military be prepared for a long conflict with Iran? Retired Army Colonel Chris Budihas says that’s the question Americans should be asking.

Retired Army Colonel Chris Budihas joined In Depth with Kristine Bellino to break down the bigger picture behind the headlines, from military readiness and weapons stockpiles to the long-term impact on troops serving overseas.

Budihas said one of his biggest concerns is that Americans are not hearing enough about the long-term consequences of the conflict. While the focus is often on daily military operations, he believes the public should also understand how the war affects readiness, training and the nation’s ability to respond to future threats.

“We really need to think about the long-term implications,” Budihas said.

According to Budihas, funding that would normally support military training and equipment maintenance has been redirected toward ongoing operations, potentially affecting troops stationed not only in the United States but around the world.

Military stockpiles under pressure

One of the biggest concerns discussed during the interview was the U.S. military’s supply of munitions.

Budihas said years of reduced production following the Cold War have left the United States with less depth in its stockpiles while demand continues to increase.

He pointed to recent conflicts, including Ukraine, where allies have supplied artillery rounds to help meet demand, as an example of the challenges facing the U.S. defense industry.

He also noted that inexpensive drones are increasingly destroying military equipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars, creating an imbalance between the cost of offensive and defensive weapons.

When asked directly whether Americans should be worried about military stockpiles, Budihas didn’t hesitate.

“One hundred percent,” he said.

Why casualty classifications matter

The conversation also turned to the Pentagon’s decision to reclassify several deaths and injuries connected to Operation Epic Fury.

Budihas argued the change could have consequences beyond government recordkeeping.

He said how a service member’s death or injury is classified can affect benefits available to surviving family members, disability compensation and long-term care for wounded veterans.

“It’s a slap in the face,” Budihas said, adding that changing classifications risks creating confusion while potentially impacting military families already coping with loss or life-changing injuries.

Free speech and the military

Another topic was the balance between First Amendment rights and military discipline after a North Carolina National Guard veteran challenged restrictions over his social media posts.

Budihas said service members do have constitutional rights but argued military organizations also rely on discipline and an established chain of command.

He said concerns about leadership should first be addressed through the proper channels before becoming public disputes on official military platforms. At the same time, he acknowledged that there are situations where public attention can expose legitimate problems within military leadership.

Should more students consider JROTC?

The interview also shifted to military education and leadership.

Having served first as an enlisted Marine before becoming a Marine Corps officer and later serving in the Army, Budihas shared how both experiences shaped his career.

He said officer training focuses heavily on leadership, while enlisted training is designed to build the foundation of a Marine.

Budihas also supports expanding Junior ROTC programs in high schools, saying they help develop leadership skills and responsible citizenship, even for students who never choose a military career.

“I think it should be an option,” he said, emphasizing that participation should never be mandatory.

Rising concerns over military aircraft accidents

The interview also touched on a recent Marine Corps F-35 crash in California.

While Budihas said military aviation has always carried significant risk, he acknowledged the recent increase in reported aircraft mishaps deserves close attention.

He expects investigators will determine whether pilot error, mechanical failure or another factor contributed before drawing broader conclusions.

Still, he noted that today’s military is operating at a demanding pace while balancing a smaller force and increasing operational requirements.

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