IN DEPTH: FBI says human trafficking is happening closer to home than many realize

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When most people hear the words human trafficking, they picture something that happens in another country or something straight out of a movie. But according to local and federal law enforcement, it’s happening right here in Jacksonville.

During In Depth, Chase Bunker spoke with FBI Special Agent in Charge Jason Carley and State Attorney Melissa Nelson about how traffickers operate, who they’re targeting, what warning signs people should watch for, and why speaking up could help save someone’s life. The conversation came as communities around the world recognized World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Human trafficking is about control and exploitation

Nelson said human trafficking is often misunderstood.

At its core, she said, it’s a crime built on exploiting and manipulating people for someone else’s gain. While investigators work to prosecute traffickers whenever possible, she said many cases never get reported.

And even when criminal charges can’t move forward immediately, helping victims get into safe housing, counseling and other support services remains a priority.

“It’s a crime of exploitation and manipulation,” Nelson said.

Why major events can attract traffickers

Big events bring big crowds, and unfortunately, that can also attract criminals.

Carley said traffickers often see concerts, conventions and major sporting events as opportunities because thousands of visitors are in one place. He said events like the upcoming FIFA World Cup are no exception.

So far this year, the FBI has opened more than 900 human trafficking investigations and has been involved in roughly 180 arrests tied to those cases.

Who are traffickers looking for?

One of the biggest misconceptions, Nelson said, is that traffickers target one specific type of person.

Instead, they target people who are vulnerable.

That can include someone struggling with addiction, someone without stable housing, or anyone going through difficult circumstances. While technology has made life easier in many ways, Nelson said it’s also made it easier for traffickers to reach potential victims, especially children, through social media and smartphones.

“It’s really vulnerability,” she said.

What should you watch for?

Carley said there isn’t always one obvious sign that someone is being trafficked.

Instead, he encouraged people to trust their instincts.

If something seems out of place, such as underage children appearing to be with unrelated adults, groups of young people staying in unusual locations, or any situation that simply doesn’t feel right he says it’s worth reporting.

Rather than trying to handle the situation yourself, Carley recommends contacting local law enforcement or the FBI so trained investigators can determine what’s happening.

Social media has changed the fight

Technology has become both a challenge and a tool for investigators.

Carley said traffickers can now reach vulnerable people much more easily through social media, often promising a better life before exploiting them.

At the same time, investigators are using that same technology to track criminal organizations, collect evidence and rescue victims.

“It’s the vulnerable... that really get preyed on,” Carley said.

Why victims don’t always leave

One of the toughest parts of these investigations, Nelson said, is that victims don’t always want to testify, or even leave their traffickers.

Many experience what’s known as trauma bonding, where victims develop a powerful emotional attachment to the person exploiting them. Others fear what could happen to them or their families if they cooperate with law enforcement.

Even when prosecutors can’t prove a human trafficking charge, Nelson said investigators look for other crimes, such as drug trafficking, probation violations or sex offender registration violations to keep dangerous people off the streets.

“Our approach is when we know somebody’s engaged in this, they’re likely engaged in other criminal activities,” Nelson said.

Don’t believe everything you see online

The conversation also touched on viral social media posts claiming that things like shopping carts left behind vehicles are signs someone is being targeted by traffickers.

Neither Nelson nor Carley said they’ve seen evidence supporting those claims.

Instead, they encouraged people to focus on real suspicious behavior, not internet rumors, and report concerns to law enforcement.

The cases they can’t forget

After years of working these cases, both officials said some stories never leave them.

Carley said it’s especially difficult when victims return to traffickers because they feel trapped or believe they have nowhere else to go.

Nelson recalled one case involving a trafficker who repeatedly stabbed one of the women he was exploiting. In another, she said, a trafficker fired shots into a victim’s family home after prosecutors had already filed charges.

But she also shared stories of hope.

One survivor, she said, was able to overcome addiction, find a job and build a new life with help from victim advocates.

Those successes, Nelson said, remind investigators why the work matters.

Fighting trafficking takes teamwork

Carley said no single agency can tackle human trafficking alone.

Federal, state and local law enforcement regularly work together to share information, recover victims and investigate criminal organizations.

He pointed to operations like the U.S. Marshals’ Home for the Holidays initiative, which focused on recovering missing children across Florida. Missing children, he said, can sometimes become especially vulnerable to trafficking, making those partnerships even more important.

Why awareness matters

Both Nelson and Carley said conversations like this are an important part of preventing human trafficking.

The more people understand what trafficking actually looks like, who is most vulnerable and when to report suspicious activity, the better chance law enforcement has of helping victims and stopping traffickers.

“Bringing attention to this issue” is one of the biggest goals of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Nelson said.

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