IN DEPTH: Military expert breaks down Iran conflict and support for veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From supporting wounded veterans to breaking down the growing conflict with Iran, retired Colonel Chris Budihas covered a wide range of military topics during his latest appearance on In Depth with Kristine Bellino.

Budihas, host of First Coast Military Life, previewed this week’s show while also sharing his perspective on the sacrifices military families make, the work of the Wounded Warrior Project and the challenges facing the U.S. as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

Wounded Warrior Project continues helping veterans and families

Budihas said this weekend’s episode of First Coast Military Life features Dan Chinnock, a U.S. Army veteran and community outreach coordinator with Wounded Warrior Project.

He said the Jacksonville-based nonprofit has grown significantly since it was founded after the Sept. 11 attacks to help wounded service members transition back into civilian life.

Today, the organization provides support not only for veterans recovering from physical and invisible wounds, but also for their families. Budihas said Wounded Warrior Project continues to offer programs across the country while remaining headquartered in Jacksonville.

The sacrifices military families make

Budihas said military spouses often carry the biggest burden during deployments.

Reflecting on his own 36-year Army career, he said his wife essentially raised their three children while he was deployed and made sure everything at home continued to run smoothly.

“If your family’s taken care of, the stress you’re having while deployed is not as bad,” he said.

He added that family problems at home can affect not only an individual service member but also the entire unit if distractions interfere with the mission.

Budihas also praised military children for their resilience after experiencing frequent moves throughout their parents’ careers. His own children attended three different high schools and moved between Europe and the United States several times before adulthood.

Challenges facing single parents in uniform

The conversation also turned to single parents serving in the military.

Budihas said many civilians don’t realize the daily challenges single service members face while balancing military responsibilities with raising children.

He pointed to childcare as one of the biggest issues, especially for troops expected to report for early morning physical training before many daycare centers open.

Drawing from his time as chief of staff at Fort Benning, Budihas said limited childcare availability was one of the most common concerns raised by service members.

Breaking down the conflict with Iran

Budihas also shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the United States.

He said one of the biggest challenges is that both sides believe they are winning, making negotiations much more difficult.

“When both sides think they’re winning, why should they negotiate?” he said.

Budihas questioned whether airstrikes and naval blockades alone would be enough to change Iran’s position, noting that history has shown those strategies rarely achieve long-term success on their own.

He also raised concerns about what would happen if Iran became a failed state, warning that instability could have major consequences throughout the region and the global economy.

Concerns about leadership and foreign policy

As someone with a background in political science, Budihas said he worries many elected officials don’t fully understand the long-term consequences of foreign policy decisions.

He said members of Congress should spend more time researching complex international issues before voting on them and expressed concern that many congressional staff members, while talented, simply lack the years of experience needed for some of the issues they’re working on.

At the same time, Budihas praised younger professionals he has worked with in government, industry and academia, saying better collaboration between those three groups is critical to strengthening national defense.

Can either side walk away?

Bellino asked whether there is an off-ramp that would allow either the United States or Iran to end the conflict without appearing to lose.

Budihas said it’s difficult because history, culture and politics all play a role in Iran’s decisions.

He said every country has some form of bureaucracy or “deep state,” and understanding those internal dynamics is important when analyzing how governments respond during conflicts.

From Iran’s perspective, he said, the current conflict represents an existential threat to its government, making it unlikely leaders would surrender easily.

The growing role of misinformation

Budihas also discussed how artificial intelligence and social media are changing modern warfare.

He said AI-generated videos and misleading posts can spread quickly online, making it harder for people to separate fact from fiction.

Beyond traditional military domains like land, sea, air, cyber and space, Budihas said information itself has become another battlefield.

He warned that bots, misinformation campaigns and manipulated content can shape public opinion and create confusion during international conflicts.

His advice: verify information before sharing it.

Rather than relying on a single source or social media platform, Budihas encouraged people to read broadly, compare reporting and base opinions on verified facts instead of speculation.

What would a larger conflict look like?

Toward the end of the interview, Budihas walked through what a larger military campaign against Iran could involve.

He said if the United States were to fully commit to a conflict, it would likely require more than airstrikes. It could involve ground forces, significant casualties and a major mobilization of military resources.

Budihas also questioned whether the United States currently has enough military production capacity after years of downsizing following the Cold War. He pointed to the movement of artillery reserves during the war in Ukraine as an example of how military stockpiles have already been stretched.

He stressed that every casualty matters and said any military action should be backed by a clear strategy aimed at minimizing risks to service members.

The interview ended with a preview of next week’s discussion, when Budihas plans to examine U.S. military readiness and whether the conflict with Iran could eventually have consequences closer to home.

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