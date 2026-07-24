IN DEPTH: Where to find organic foods and natural products in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As more people look for healthier food options and natural products, Grassroots Natural Market is celebrating two decades of serving the Jacksonville community with organic produce, supplements, prepared foods, and wellness resources.

Sarah Taylor, manager of Grassroots Natural Market, joined In Depth with Kristine Bellino to discuss the store’s 20-year milestone, the growing demand for natural products, and why more customers are paying closer attention to what they’re put into their bodies.

Founded in 2006 by two Jacksonville brothers, Grassroots has grown from a single local market into two locations, with stores in Jacksonville and Fleming Island. Taylor said the family-owned business offers organic produce, an organic juice and smoothie bar, vitamins and supplements, as well as hard-to-find products made with clean, non-GMO ingredients. The stores also carry ready-to-go meals, beverages, beer, and wine.

Much of the store’s produce comes from Albert’s Organics, while seasonal items are sourced from local farms, including Congaree and Penn, Frog Song Organics and other regional growers whenever possible.

Taylor also reflected on the recent Ironman event in Jacksonville, saying the race brought new customers looking for healthy options like electrolyte drinks and protein beverages before the event. While race-day road closures slowed business because of traffic, she said watching competitors pass through Five Points was still exciting and believes events like Ironman encourage healthier lifestyles.

“I think you really see what people are capable of,” Taylor said. “Even people who aren’t professional athletes are out there trying to make a better life for themselves and be healthier.”

Social media fueling interest in healthy living

Taylor said interest in natural and organic lifestyles has grown significantly over the past 20 years, with social media playing a major role.

Platforms like TikTok regularly send customers into the store searching for products they’ve seen recommended by influencers. She said many shoppers who never previously considered organic or natural products are now looking for ways to improve their health through better nutrition.

Digestive health tops customer questions

Taylor said digestive health is one of the most common reasons people visit Grassroots.

She said many customers are looking for help with sluggish digestion and other digestive concerns, which she believes are often linked to highly processed foods and modern eating habits.

Rather than focusing on heavily processed snacks with long ingredient lists, Taylor encourages consumers to choose whole foods with as few ingredients as possible.

During the interview, she also discussed viral social media videos showing processed bread maintaining its structure after being soaked in water. While the body eventually breaks food down during digestion, Taylor said fillers, gums and other additives commonly found in processed foods may negatively affect gut health.

She added that processed foods are often designed to be inexpensive, convenient and highly appealing, making them easy to overconsume.

How Grassroots handles food recalls

The interview also touched on recent food recalls involving cyclospora concerns.

Taylor said Grassroots works closely with suppliers, who immediately notify the store whenever recalled products may have been received. Any affected products are quickly removed from shelves and disposed of.

She said the market has not experienced issues related to the recent cyclospora recalls.

What “organic” really means

Taylor explained that organic farming focuses on growing food using methods that work more closely with nature.

She said organic farming avoids many synthetic pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and chemical fertilizers while emphasizing healthier soil through composting, crop rotation and regenerative farming practices.

According to Taylor, regenerative farming goes a step further by restoring soil health and creating sustainable growing systems that reduce reliance on chemicals.

Food, wellness and lifestyle

Taylor said she believes eating minimally processed foods, spending time outdoors, exercising and supporting humane farming practices all contribute to better overall health.

She also encouraged people not to judge organic produce by appearance alone, saying small imperfections are natural and don’t affect quality.

The conversation also covered genetically modified organisms (GMOs), with Taylor explaining that many in the natural foods industry have concerns about the long-term effects of genetically modified foods and seed ownership practices that limit how crops can be grown.

Grassroots Natural Market has locations in Jacksonville and Fleming Island and welcomes customers seven days a week.

Website: Grassrootsmarket.com

Store hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Taylor said employees are always happy to answer questions and help customers find products that fit their health and wellness goals.

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