Deputies investigate complaints over local fence company

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Several St. Johns County homeowners claim a local fence business took their money and never completed the work.

Action News Jax spoke with customers who said they put their trust in Patio Solutions LLC.

“We needed a fence for my child, who is three,” said Chandler Williams, a customer.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Their website claims that their installers have 25+ years of experience installing & repairing fences in and around Jacksonville.

“I was recommended by a neighbor,” said Chase Rider, a customer.

“Lots of recommendations for the company,” said Williams.

They said they had no concerns when the company first went out to their homes and gave them an estimate.

“Quoted us same day, it was amazing,” said Williams.

Homeowners said they paid deposits.

“My total was $3,250,” said Heather Sensiba, a customer.

“We put down $2,000,” said Williams.

“We paid $1500,” said Rider.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

But when it came time to build, they said there were several reschedules and eventually missed appointments.

And they all said the work was never done.

“There was no response,” said Rider. “I think they shut down all communication at that time.”

“I am very angry,” said Sensiba. “This is our money.”

Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger went to track down the owner, Yadira Arango, at her St. Johns County home. But there was no answer. She also called the company phone number and the voicemail box was full.

All these customers said they plan on pursuing legal action because they just want answers and their money back.

“I definitely feel taken advantage of,” said Rider.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating criminal complaints against this business and believes there are numerous victims.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.