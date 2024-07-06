Derrick Henry gives back to the community with Two All Carnival in Yulee

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County’s Heisman Trophy Winner Derrick Henry returned to his roots to host the first Two All Carnival at the Yulee Sports Complex. This event marked a shift from its previous location at Walmart, as Henry chose to celebrate at the sports complex where he spent many formative years playing baseball and football.

Bike Giveaway and Carnival Details

The event began with a private bike giveaway for 200 predetermined children at 2:30 p.m. Each child received a bike, donated by Walmart, accompanied by a Nike drawstring bag filled with school supplies. Following the bike distribution, the Two All Carnival opened to the public from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. The carnival featured a range of activities, including:

Bouncy houses

Face painting

Food trucks

DJ

Crafts

Rock-climbing wall

Obstacle courses

Sack races

Various games and contests

A Yulee native and former Yulee High School athlete, Henry’s return to his old playing grounds was a meaningful gesture. He recently joined the Baltimore Ravens after playing with the Tennessee Titans and winning the 2015 Heisman Trophy and the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Henry’s event underscored his commitment to supporting local youth and recreation, and Nassau County expresses its gratitude for his continued dedication to the community.

