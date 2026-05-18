Detectives investigating fatal shooting in a St. Nicholas neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of Mayfair Road following a physical altercation, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the scene at around 1:30 p.m. JSO says the victim was transported to a local hospital before first responders arrived and was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, described as male, remains at large. Investigators believe he is still in possession of the weapon used in the shooting. Officials said the incident is believed to be isolated.

Detectives from the JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are actively investigating. Authorities are searching the area for surveillance cameras and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.