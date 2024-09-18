‘Devastated:’ 2-year-old girl found dead in Southside apartment complex retention pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead after being found in a retention pond at a Southside apartment complex.

It happened on Tuesday night at the Bennett Creek apartment complex. Right now, police say they’re working the death as accidental and don’t believe foul play was involved.

Reginald Mixson says he’s Melani Mixson’s grandfather. He says family members are understandably heartbroken about her death.

“Devastated, confused, heartbroken,” he said.

Caution tape was still up around some of the trees and the retention pond where Melani was found. Police said they got the call from the girl’s 8:36 p.m. Tuesday night regarding a missing child.

Investigators said they searched the area and eventually found her in the pond and swam out to begin live saving measures until JFRD showed up, she died at the hospital.

“I really just didn’t think it was real at the moment,” Mixson said. “Shocked more than anything at the time, at the moment. Kind of pulled myself together to make sense of it.”

Mixson said his granddaughter was always smiling.

“The sweetest being, the sweetest being in the world. Such a joy, always happy, never a dull moment from the short time I had to spend with her,” he said. “She was just energetic and loveable.”

Action News Jax is also covering a vigil neighbors said they would be holding in honor of the 2-year-old.

